Inspects uplift projects

Mohsin Naqvi visited Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, Imamiya Colony Projects, and the under-construction Shahdara Hospital.

He inspected the ongoing construction work of the Bedian Road Underpass, Shahdara Flyover, and Imamiya Colony projects. He issued necessary instructions for timely completion of these projects.

Mohsin Naqvi reviewed Shahdara Flyover and Imamiya Colony projects and visited Shahdara Hospital. He noted the well-maintained conditions, with air conditioning running in the wards and medical staff present.