MDCAT exam date extended

ISLAMABAD: On the demand of students aspiring to secure admissions in medical colleges, the caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities concerned to extend the date of the MDCAT examination to September 10.

“The Prime Minister has directed for the conduct of MDCAT on September 10 instead of August 27,” the Prime Minister’s Office said Tuesday.Following the directions of the caretaker Prime Minister, the students would now get more time to prepare for MDCAT. On directives of the Prime Minister, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council has also issued a notification for rescheduling the MDCAT examination on September 10 across the country.