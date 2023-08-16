Shehbaz slams maltreatment of Hina Butt

LAHORE: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the maltreatment of former PMLN MPA Hina Butt at the hands of PTI workers in London.
In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he was absolutely gutted by the intimidation, abuse, and maltreatment of Hina Butt, who was subjected to by the PTI workers in London.
“The cult followers of IK have been brainwashed by the incessant propaganda, fake news, and disinformation,” he said, adding that such characters were not only bringing a bad name to overseas Pakistanis but also making the country a laughing stock.
“I strongly condemn this hooliganism, which has no place in any civilised society,” he concluded.
