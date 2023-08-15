 
close
Tuesday August 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Gujranwala-Sheikhupura road

By Our Correspondent
August 15, 2023

Caretaker CM inaugurated the Gujranwala-Sheikhupura two-way road construction project Monday. This development will significantly reduce the travel time between Gujranwala and Sheikhupura to a mere 26 minutes. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the road at the Syed Waris Shah Toll Plaza, lauding the road's exceptional quality.