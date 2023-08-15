Smith captures Bedminster crown

BEDMINSTER: Australia´s Cameron Smith, last year´s British Open champion, fired a three-under-par 68 on Sunday for a blowout victory at the LIV Golf League event at Trump National Bedminster.
The 29-year-old from Brisbane finished 54 holes at the New Jersey layout on 12-under 201 with India´s Anirban Lahiri a distant second, seven strokes adrift.
"That was a good day," Smith said. "I´m looking forward to a couple weeks with the clubs down." Smith moved atop LIV´s season points list with the victory.
"That was the goal since the start of the year, to at least be up there with a shot at it with one tournament to go. Ticking the box in that department this week."
Smith, a six-time winner on the US PGA Tour before jumping last year to the Saudi-backed upstart series, captured his third career LIV Golf title, having taken last year´s Chicago trophy and last month´s London crown. There was little suspense after Phil Mickelson´s challenge faded early.
Smith began the final round with a four-stroke lead over six-time major winner Mickelson but opened with a bogey. After Smith and Mickelson made bogeys at the third hole, the Aussie saw his lead trimmed to two when Mickelson birdied the par-3 fourth.
