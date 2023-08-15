Male chimpanzee at Karachi zoo dies of heart attack

Raju, the only male chimpanzee at the Karachi Zoological Garden, passed away on Monday due to a heart attack.

The zoo staff said Raju’s sudden death was caused by heart attack. They added that more details would surface once a detailed post-mortem report is released. The director of the zoo said Raju was 26 years old and after his death two female chimpanzees were left in the zoo.

According to the initial examination report, the cause of Raju’s death was cardiac arrest and his lungs and kidneys seemed fine. A consultant at the zoo said the chimpanzee's nose had water, which showed that he had a heart issue. “The lungs and kidneys were normal, whereas, the heart did not have any blood,” he said, adding that in case of heart attack, the heart is devoid of blood.