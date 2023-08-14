Tessori wants national flags waving in city today instead of political parties’ flags

The Pakistani nation will raise a record number of national flags today (Monday) to celebrate Independence Day.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori said this on the eve of Independence Day on Sunday. He said millions of Pakistani flags would be distributed among the participants of a rally that would start from Karsaz and end at the Mazar-e-Quaid after passing through Sharea Faisal.

He was talking to media persons during his visit to the Mazar-e-Quaid to review arrangements for Independence Day programmes. He said the mayor of Karachi should come out and see that instead of the national flag, flags of political parties could be seen all over the city.

He asked why the flags of Pakistan could not be hung on poles where the flags of political parties were waving.

"On August 14, the Indian record of reciting the national anthem will be broken,” the governor said, stating that Independence Day was the most important day for the nation.

He added that the projects of public welfare would continue.

He urged the people to bury all their differences and join the Sharea Faisal rally on Independence Day. While visiting Sharea Faisal to review arrangements for the rally, Tessori directed the administration and police to ensure foolproof arrangements.

Meanwhile, outgoing Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pledged to continue working to achieve the vision of the Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah on the eve of August 14.

He said our ancestors had struggled and rendered sacrifices for the country. ''We salute the sacrifices of our ancestors,” he said. He also recalled the sacrifices of Pakistan Peoples Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto for the country.