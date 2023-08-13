PTI to celebrate Independence Day but protest Imran’s arrest, says Shehzad Qureshi

Sindh PTI Information Secretary Shehzad Qureshi has said that the chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf has given special orders to celebrate August 14 fully and hoist the national flag across the country.

He further said on Friday that along with the celebration of Independence Day, we will also register our protest regarding the “illegal imprisonment of our chairman”.

Qureshi denied rumours that the PTI would not celebrate August 14.

Some miscreant elements have spread rumours that the PTI would not celebrate Independence Day, and people are requested to ignore such rumours and elements, the PTI leader said, adding that no one is allowed to burn the flag or the passport or resort to any act of vandalism on Independence Day.

The Sindh PTI information secretary emphasised that such an act was a conspiracy against the Tehreek-e-Insaf, which every worker of the party needed to expose, as every worker of the party, including the chairman, was making sacrifices for this country.

All Pakistanis should come out with national flags and celebrate their Independence Day with enthusiasm, the PTI leader stated.