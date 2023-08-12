Rebuilding lives

The Sindh government’s initiative to enhance compensation for the families of police martyrs is a commendable gesture that shows respect and gratitude for the brave police officers who have sacrificed their lives to protect the public from criminals. The compensation will help the children of martyred police offices continue their education and have a better quality of life. However, I believe that the victims of kidnapping, of which there are many in Sindh, also deserve some form of compensation from the provincial government.

The kidnappers often force the victim’s families to pay a ransom in exchange for their relative’s life. The family might end up losing their savings or their loved one. These families need assistance to rebuild their lives. I urge the Sindh government to prevent and reduce kidnappings in the province, as well as to provide financial relief to the victims of this crime and their families.

Azeem Hakro

Umerkot