Waziristan residents want internet service restored

WANA: The local residents on Thursday staged a sit-in to protest the suspension of mobile and 3G/4G internet services in the Shakai area in Lower South Waziristan district.

Hundreds of residents, particularly students and business community members staged the sit-in on Shakai-Wana road, saying that they were faced with great hardships due to non-availability of mobile and 3G/4G internet services in their area.

They said it was the government responsibility to provide mobile and 3G/4G internet services but the relevant authorities had turned a blind eye to the issue.

The protestors said that the suspension of mobile internet services and even the phone signals had cut off several areas in the district from the rest of the world, creating problems for students, business community and others.

They said that instead of providing such facilities to people, the government was suspending the service in the modern age.A businessman said that he and many other traders were facing severe difficulties in running their businesses due to unavailability of internet and mobiles services in the area.