Jeep rally on Independence Day

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the 4x4 Frontier Club and the district administration of South Waziristan is going to going to organise a jeep rally from Peshawar to Waziristan to celebrate the 76th Independence Day.

The rally will start from the Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar and will pass through Razmak on its way to Gomal Zam, said a press release on Thursday.A total of 50 jeeps would participate in the rally to cover a 7-kilometer track near Gomal Zam.

The organisers said that the rally was aimed at promoting the positive image of KP, specially of the merged district, luring the tourists to visit the lush green valleys and plains and providing an opportunity to the local people to be part of the Independence Day celebrations.