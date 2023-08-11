Bilawal Zardari has the gall to blame the senior leadership of making “politics difficult for the next generation”. He needs to realize that you cannot have your cake and eat it too. His speech is that of a person coming to terms with the fact that, for now, the dream of becoming the prime minister remains an illusion and he will not be ‘selected’ for the job. In the absence of any cohesive narrative for the election campaign, he has turned his guns towards his own, likely with the tacit approval of his elders. The people of Pakistan are not naive and they can see through this shallow politics. I’d suggest the outgoing foreign minister shop for other narratives.
Hussam Mehboob
Rawalpindi
