Bikers, heavy traffic on Bhara Kahu bypass to be allowed soon

Islamabad:The Bhara Kahu Bypass has come as blessing for thousands of tourists travelling to Murree, Galiyat and Azad Kashmir but traffic congestion continues on the old Murree Road to the disappointment of residents of Bhara Kahu town.

The authorities have decided not to welcome bikers and heavy traffic on the bypass and they have to use the old Murree Road while crossing congested Bhara Kahu town. A number of heavy bikers who travel to Azad Kashmir, Murree and Galiyat in groups are also seen in stuck up in traffic at the bottleneck and have to spend hours in hot and humid weather.

Some groups of bikers who visited to hill stations and tourist spots on weekends were surprised to learn that bikers are not allowed to use bypass and they would have to use the old Murree Road. "While we are returning from Murree in the afternoon, we remained stranded in traffic at Bhara Kahu for over an hour," a biker accompanying the group said.

He was of the view that there was no logic behind banning entry of bikers on bypass saying as heavy traffic is also not permitted on bypass, the traffic congestion was there. "It is a simple bypass and not motorway so this decision is beyond comprehension," he said. Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain Noorul Amin Mengal, however, when contacted said, “Bikers are banned to use because they cause accidents. But we will allow them gradually," he said.

He said the bypass was constructed mainly to help around one lac vehicles going upward and coming down. The residents of Bhara Kahu also feel that bypass has been of no use of for them as traffic congestion was still there and it is difficult for them to come out of the same and reach their destination. "We will also draw a solution for traffic congestion," the CDA Chairman said. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Bhara Kahu bypass last week. It was completed with cost of Rs6.25 billion in 10 months’ time.