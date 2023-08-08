‘Killers of Dr Umar to be brought to justice’

A delegation of Young Doctors Association Punjab and presidents of all chapters of Lahore called on Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar here at the Central Police Office.



The delegation talked about the investigation into a case of Dr Muhammad Umar Rafiq, who was kidnapped and killed in the Wariyam area of Jhang District. The IG assured the delegation of bringing the killers of Dr Umar to justice.

In a telephonic contact with Dr Abid Khan during the meeting, Dr Usman Anwar ordered RPO Faisalabad to conduct a full inquiry regarding local police response, including SHO in this matter.

He also immediately asked RPO Faisalabad and DPO Jhang to contact the family of the doctor and directed that RPO Faisalabad, DPO Jhang to meet the family of the deceased doctor. The widow of Dr Umar will be provided full security, IG Punjab said.

Dr Usman said that the RPO Faisalabad should submit a progress report in the next 24 hours regarding the Jhang case. IG Punjab directed that strict action should be taken against those responsible and no effort should be spared to provide immediate justice to the family of the slain doctor.