Four suspects arrested for extortion

The District City police on Monday apprehended four suspects allegedly connected with extortion in an operation in Lyari.

The operation, which was led by District City SSP Arif Aziz within the jurisdiction of the Kalri police station, resulted in the arrest of the four individuals who are believed to be part of the Lyari gang war.

Police said the suspects were arrested following an exchange of fire, in which two of them sustained injuries.

In addition to the arrests, the police claimed seizing four pistols and a stolen motorcycle from the possession of the suspects. The arrested suspects were identified as Bilal, Junaid, Salman and Umair. Of them, Bilal and Junaid were held in an injured state.

According to SSP Aziz, the suspects were affiliated with the Lyari gang war, specifically the group of Shehzad, alias Sober.

The police had been actively seeking these individuals in connection with multiple extortion cases. The arrested suspects were known to target builders in the area, coercing them into paying extortion money. Their modus operandi involved issuing extortion slips, often using an Iranian phone number associated with Sober.

The group had recently extorted Rs3 million from a businessman named Muzammil, and had also targeted a businessman named Saad in Jodia Bazaar, issuing an extortion slip about four months ago.

The suspects were also found to be involved in distribution of illicit drugs within the Golimar locality. The injured suspects were promptly transported to a medical facility for necessary treatment, while cases were registered against them.