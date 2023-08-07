It is ironic that Karachi is known as ‘the city of lights’, given the long hours of loadshedding that it experiences. The power crisis in Karachi has many negative impacts on the country due to how important the city is to the nation’s economy.

Pakistan has great potential in terms of renewable energy, particularly in terms of hydroelectric power. We need to expand our hydroelectric infrastructure in order to curb the problem of loadshedding. This will both ensure more reliable power supply while also creating more job opportunities.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi