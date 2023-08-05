Met dept’s online interface, Kissan app opened

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique inaugurated Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Online Business Interface and Kisaan Mobile Application as a step for digitisation and modernisation of meteorological services here at PMD headquarters on Friday.

Through this initiative, PMD is stepping from basic to specialised weather services. The business model of PMD has been prepared as per World Meteorological Organization (WMO) guidelines, market research and economic analyses.

There are mainly two online interfaces which include online dashboard and Kisaan Mobile Application. Online dashboard will contain climatic data, digital forecast of the precise location and tailored meteorological products as per user requirements.

The dashboard will be integrated through payment gateway instead of conventional challan system. Kisaan Mobile Application’s features were demonstrated which will provide the option to save farms’ location so that its weather conditions could be seen remotely by the farmers.

Weather information will be available for hourly, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis. Moreover, there will be voice note and videos in national as well as regional languages.

Extreme events’ warning could also be sent to specified locations. This is one of the first initiatives of public private engagement in weather market of Pakistan, statement issued ministry. The minister appreciated the initiative which was started with his vision and directions under the supervision of minister’s office, Saif Anjum, Secretary Aviation as well as Sahibzad Khan, Director General, PMD. This initiative shall enhance PMD’s forecasting capacity through self-sustainability. The minister also appreciated PMD team working on the project and especially Junaid Yamin, CEO of Weather Walay.