MPs slam terrorism incidents

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Parliament on Friday strongly condemned recent acts of terrorism particularly in Bajaur questioning the government leadership for the human loss.

Strongly criticising the government functionaries for failure to control terrorism, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi of JUI-F said nobody is ready to take the responsibility.” Talking about the issue of licenses for automatic weapons, he said their requests are not being entertained. Demanding equal treatment for all, he said I know a single person who has been given 300 licenses.

Another JUI-F member Maulana Jamaluddin also condemned the horrific act of terrorism in Bajaur which he said could not be narrated in words. He said "Our tribes will be forced to take their course if those responsible cannot provide security to our people,” he said. The JUI-F parliamentarian, however, thanked the prime minister for visiting the injured at the hospital and announcing Rs 2 million for each martyr. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi says Pakistan has always forcefully raised the plight of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) at world forums. During Question Hour, he said all the political parties have a united stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Federal Minister Syed Khurshid Shah regretted the non-cooperation of different government departments in the implementation of recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees. The Deputy Speaker, who was chairing the National Assembly, in his ruling, directed the public sector departments to ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees. He said the Parliament would take action if orders of the Committee for the restoration of the employees were not implemented.