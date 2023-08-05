Three dead, 10 missing as boat capsizes in Sutlej

OKARA: At least three persons were killed and 10 were missing after a boat carrying 40 passengers capsized in the Sutlej River near Sujjekay on Thursday night.

The Rescue 1122 teams from Okara, Pakpattan and Bahawalnagar districts, with 9 boats and 3 Army boats reached the site of the incident.

Three dead bodies were recovered, 30 river-crossers were rescued while 10 were still missing amid rescue efforts.