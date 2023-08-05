Tourism potential

Pakistan has been gifted with numerous opportunities for development, particularly in the tourism sector. Gilgit-Baltistan is home to some of the most picturesque natural landscapes in the world and has some of the oldest and most beautiful cultural and religious monuments.
The government should pursue a policy of preserving historical and natural sites in order to promote tourism in GB and other areas of the country.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
