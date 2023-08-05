 
close
Saturday August 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Tourism potential

August 05, 2023

Pakistan has been gifted with numerous opportunities for development, particularly in the tourism sector. Gilgit-Baltistan is home to some of the most picturesque natural landscapes in the world and has some of the oldest and most beautiful cultural and religious monuments.

The government should pursue a policy of preserving historical and natural sites in order to promote tourism in GB and other areas of the country.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu