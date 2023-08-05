Never again

Rizwana, the 13-year-old girl who suffered terrible abuse while working as a housemaid at the house of a civil judge in Islamabad, has suffered such terrible injuries that she has been diagnosed with sepsis and is having difficulty breathing, according to reports. This is not the first time an underage domestic worker has been subjected to violence and abuse.

The powerful class in our country is often unaccountable to any law or authority. This has to change and the authorities must take appropriate action in this case to prevent such incidents from happening again.

Syed Hassan Raza

Karachi