No hold ups

Rumours are doing the rounds on social media that elections may be delayed because of the volatile security situation across the country. The PM’s statement, after being asked if conducting polls on the basis of the new census would delay elections, that conducting polls on time is the ECP’s job, adds credence to these rumours. In the current restive situation, the country needs an elected government to take some judicious decisions in order to overcome the host of problems and hardships the people are experiencing today. A caretaker setup has no authority to dispose of matters of national or international importance as its tenure and powers are quite limited and the security situation was worse in 2008 but the polls were held as per schedule.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob