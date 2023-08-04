 
close
Friday August 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Summer camp concludes

By Our Correspondent
August 04, 2023

LAHORE:Alhamra Cultural Complex organised a closing ceremony for its drawing summer camp, applauding the young participants for their impressive artistic growth and talent. Executive Director Alhamra, Muhammad Saleem Sagar, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the children. The event was graced by renowned cartoonist Javed Iqbal, who distributed certificates and gifts among the children.