Economic conditions improving, says governor

A delegation led by Babar Mehmood, President of Anjuman-e-Tajran Khidmat Group, Hall Road, met Governor Balighur Rehman here on Wednesday at Governor’s House. Various issues including the country’s economic situation were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that businessmen are playing an important role in the socio- economic development of the country. He said that the economic conditions of the country are improving as a result of the government’s untiring efforts. He added that development projects are being inaugurated, which bodes well for the future for the country.