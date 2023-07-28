Countering hepatitis

Hepatitis Day, held on July 28, is an important occasion to raise awareness about hepatitis, especially in Pakistan, where it is spreading rapidly. Scores of people die annually due to the disease but this can be prevented with proper screening and treatment.

Many people infected with viral hepatitis are unaware of their condition. Awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about the risk factors, transmission and prevention. Furthermore, efforts should be made to increase access to testing and treatment services for hepatitis.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana