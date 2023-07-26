This letter refers to the news report ‘Pakistan bags two sporting honours in a day’ (July 24, 2023). This is a great moment for Pakistanis everywhere. However, issues remain. Former Squash great Jahangir Khan emphasized ‘merit’ in the appointment of squash officials in Pakistan. In the report, Jahangir Khan appears to be implying that our lack of success in squash is due to an absence of merit in offcial appointments. If true, this is quite disappointing. Furthermore, the squash legend pointed out that Hamza Khan’s coach could not travel with him to the tournament. If this was due to lack of support or finance from the squash federation, then it goes to show the sorry state of affairs our sports sector has been facing in recent years. If we uphold merit and have the will to adequately support our sports sector, we can even conquer the Olympics.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
