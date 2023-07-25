Muharram procession taken out in Mardan

MARDAN: The procession of the fifth day of Muharram was taken out amid strict securityarrangements here on Monday.

Regional Police Officer, Mardan , Muhammad Suleman, inspected the route of the procession and reviewed the security arrangements. District Police Officer Najibul Rehman, and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rehman were also present.

The procession was taken out from Imambargah Haideria, which passed through its traditional routes.The district administration had closed the Bank Road and Shamsi Road for the security of the procession.

Muhammad Suleman said that security arrangements had been made for Muharram processions and Majalis. “All available resources are being utilised to ensure peace and order during Muharram,” he added.

The RPO said that the security measures included the use of closed-circuit television cameras, walk-through gates, metal detectors, and other modern devices to ensure the protection of processions.

Our correspondent adds from Wana: Around 200 cops from Lower South Waziristan have been deployed in Tank district to maintain security during Muharram.

District Police Officer (DPO) of Lower South Waziristan Farmanullah said that the cops were being deployed to protect the life and property of the people during Muharram.

He said the cops would maintain law and order and deal with any eventuality. DPO Farmanullah was briefed in detail about the arrangements before departing the cops.

Issuing instructions to the cops, he directed them to avoid using mobile phones during duty and wear bulletproof jackets and helmets while performing duty to ensure their own safety. Asking the cops to keep a close watch on suspicious persons, the DPO said the police would spare no effort to ensure security during Muharram.