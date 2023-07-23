209 police officials promoted

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered to promoted 209 officials of different ranks to the next posts.

70 head constables have been promoted to the post of ASI. While 139 officials have been promoted from constable to head constable. The formal notification of those promoted to the next post has been issued. The IGP congratulated all the promoted officials and expressed good wishes. He said that the responsibilities of the appointed officials have increased. Therefore, all officials should perform their duties honestly, entertainingly and to protect the life and property of the citizens.