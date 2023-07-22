Prime accused of kidnapping trader arrested

LAHORE: CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan.

The accused identified as Iqbal alias Shahzad was the step-brother of the businessman. The accused used to threaten to kill the entire family of Azhar if he did not pay extortion money.

Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead near BRB canal Bhaseen Bridge, Batapur, on Friday. The victim's identity was yet to be made. The body was shifted to the morgue.