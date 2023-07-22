Prime accused of kidnapping trader arrested

LAHORE: CIA Cantt police arrested the prime accused involved in the kidnapping of a businessman Azhar Hassan.
The accused identified as Iqbal alias Shahzad was the step-brother of the businessman. The accused used to threaten to kill the entire family of Azhar if he did not pay extortion money.
Man found dead: A 45-year-old man was found dead near BRB canal Bhaseen Bridge, Batapur, on Friday. The victim's identity was yet to be made. The body was shifted to the morgue.
KHAR: Three people were injured when a car was targeted with a remote-controlled device here on Friday, police...
CHITRAL: The flash floods on Friday washed away seven houses in far-off Meragram no 2 village in Upper Chitral, locals...
PESHAWAR: The police in the capital city on Friday said a midnight attack on the Riaz Shaheed police post in Sarband...
NOWSHERA: Holding solely Imran Khan responsible for the May 9 incidents, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians ...
Islamabad: It has become painful, almost traumatic to travel on the Islamabad Expressway, especially froing towards...
Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority took a giant step towards the start of an innovative food street project...