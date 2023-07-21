10,000 more take aptitude test at Governor House

Another 10,000 candidates on Thursday sat for the aptitude test conducted at the Sindh Governor House that is aimed at selecting participants for the free information technology courses offered under the initiative led by Governor Kamran Khan Tessori.

The first batch of 10,000 candidates had appeared for the aptitude test on Sunday that was held on the central lawn of the Governor House. Elaborated arrangements were put in place to manage the traffic outside the venue effectively.

The test paper presented to the candidates comprised 25 questions that they had to solve within a 40-minute time frame. Tessori expressed that the participants of the free IT courses would soon become qualified to earn a monthly income ranging from Rs1.5 million to Rs2 million.

He emphasised that these IT courses would play a crucial role in brightening the future of qualified youth in the province. In the first phase, the Governor House planned to provide the latest IT training free of charge to 50,000 selected candidates.