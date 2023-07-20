Iranian diplomat wants people-to-people contacts

PESHAWAR: Iranian Consul General in Peshawar, Ali Banafsha Khawa has said the Chinese Cultural Centre in Peshawar can also play an effective role in promoting people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Iran besides the main objective of strengthening Pak-China friendship.

He expressed these views during his visit to China Window, a centre for promotion of Chinese Culture in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, here on Wednesday. During the visit, the Iranian diplomat visited different sections of the China Window, signed friendship wall and recorded expressions in the guests book.

Ali Banafsha said Pakistan has friendly relations with both China and Iran.The Iranian consul general said the exchange of delegations from both the countries would lead to strong people-to-people relations.

Both China Window and Khana-e- Farhang Iran could jointly play an effective role in promotion of historic relations of Pakistan with China and Iran. He said he was working on arranging visits of Iranian delegations to Pakistan and in the same way people from different walks of life from Peshawar should visit Iran.

The diplomat termed establishment of China Window as a welcoming decision which would serve information-sharing among people about the socio-economic benefits of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan.Head of China Window, Amjad Aziz Malik presented a shield to the Iranian consul general in connection with the 10-year completion of CPEC project.