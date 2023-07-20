 
Thursday July 20, 2023
National

PTI’s Amir Dogar released

By Our Correspondent
July 20, 2023

MULTAN: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief whip in National Assembly Malik Amir Dogar was released from the Multan jail on Wednesday. A large numbers of PTI workers cheered him on his release after a judicial magistrate bailed him in a case of vandalism on May 9.