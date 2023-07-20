Paris Olympics organiser sees ‘difficult’ year ahead

PARIS: The chief organiser of the Paris Olympics Tony Estanguet admitted on Tuesday that the 12 months until the opening ceremony would be "difficult".

Estanguet said though that there was no need to sound the alarm on the key issues of transport and security, despite several days of rioting and looting that rocked France this month. "We know that the last year will be decisive, it won´t be simple... it will be a crazy year, a difficult year.

"But we have to stay calm," he said at a press conference in Paris as the one-year--to-go date of July 26 approaches fast. Despite the violence that flared in France after a 17-year-old was shot dead by police at a traffic stop, Estanguet said the issue of security was in hand.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday he was sure the Paris Olympics would take place "in a peaceful environment", even though much of the trouble flared in parts of the French capital where Games events will take place next year.

Bach told reporters in a media roundtable that the IOC sympathised with those affected by the violence, "At the same time we can note that these riots were not related to the Olympic Games in any respect," he said.

"We can feel the great support of the French people for these Olympic Games. So we are very confident that the Games can and will happen in a peaceful environment," Bach added. In Paris, Estanguet said the issue of transport, which the French national spending watchdog has frequently warned is a concern, "is heading in the right direction".

The contracts for bus transport for competitors and accredited officials have been allocated, for example.