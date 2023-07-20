Era of crises

Over the course of its history, Pakistan has been confronted with many problems. However, the crises it is facing today are unprecedented in nature. On the domestic front, political polarisation is on a level never seen before. Despite the $3 billion stand-by arrangement with the IMF, the threat of economic default has not faded away. With the proscribed TTP regrouping, terrorism has seen a resurgence. Topping it off, the Global Climate Risk Index ranked Pakistan as the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change.

An oversight of the aforementioned crises leads one to conclude that Pakistan stands at a critical juncture of its history. Courageous leadership, national unity, a spirit of self-sacrifice and comprehensive policy measures are needed to guide Pakistan through these existential crises.

Muhammad Ayaz

Lower Dir