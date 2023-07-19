Artworks of 43 students on display

LAHORE:Hundreds of patterns in dozens of themes, a riot of colours, walls full of frames and floors occupied by art installations, artists and visitors-the Alhamra Art Gallery presented scene of a carnival on the opening day of Degree Show of Textile Design students of Lahore College for Women University.

Works of 43 students are on display. The themes are wide-ranging. The artists have explored cultures, eras and history of several places.

The many trendy tea houses and cafes in Lahore and the life there, is one theme on gowns and wall hangings. The artist, Laiba Farooq, has explored contemporary city life. Two installations are eye-catching, one of Fatima Shaukat who has explored the textures and colours of the human eye onto textile surfaces and another one whose theme is lack of freedom in society; a cuboid in which flowers and butterflies are enclosed—the artwork that stands out because of its comment on society. Half of the artists have chosen foreign themes. There are artworks inspired by China, Japan and Korea on the one hand and Panama, Brazil, Italy, Bihar, Jaipur and Iran on the other. There are three themes from Iran. Few artists have set prices of their works. Some were surprised when asked. The exhibition that opened on Tuesday is on till Saturday at Alhamra Art Gallery, on The Mall.