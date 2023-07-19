New Banking Mohtasib takes oath

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi has administered the oath of office of Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to Sirajuddin Aziz at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Tuesday, a statement said.

The appointment of Sirajuddin Aziz as Banking Mohtasib for a period of four years was notified by the ministry of Law and Justice on July 4, 2023. He has replaced Muhammad Kamran Shehzad, who completed his four-year tenure as Banking Ombudsman.

Sirajuddin Aziz brings a lot of banking experience to his new assignment. He is professionally qualified and experienced banker, who has worked for different organisations in Pakistan, China, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Nigeria, and United Arab Emirates.

He was the president and chief executive officer at Habib Metro Bank. Prior to that, he also served as the CEO of Bank Alfalah from 2007-2011.