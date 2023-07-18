People want polls on new census: MQM-P

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui addressing a press conference in Karachi, on July 17, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/GeoNews

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while addressing a press conference on Monday, stated that the individuals associated with MQM-London seek to disturb the city’s peace.

“The MQM-P has ensured peace of the city over the past five years and has proven to be an effective voice for the citizens of urban Sindh,” said Dr. Siddiqui, and highlighted that the rally organised by MQM-London is part of a conspiracy. “I appealed to those individuals not to participate in activities that could jeopardise the city’s peace. The MQM-P is the only representative party of the citizens of Sindh”.

The presser was attended by senior deputy conveners Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Deputy Convener Anis Qaimkhani, members of the coordination committee, and elected representatives.

Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “MQM-P bid farewell to its leader and made the decision not to leave the families of martyrs alone for the sake of Pakistan on August 22, 2016. Now, only the MQM-P is the true and real MQM of Pakistan, representing the urban areas of Sindh.”

He expressed that the population census, particularly in Karachi, was supposed to be conducted jointly. However, the MQM-P initiated practical efforts against the planned major irregularities in the census, as elements that seek to disrupt the peace in the city pose a threat to MQM-P. Instead of addressing the concerns raised by MQM-P, they are being targeted, he added.

He mentioned that Karachi’s population has always been a matter of concern and the people of Karachi should not fall prey to any conspiracy. MQM-P demands that the promises made by the federal government and especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) be fulfilled, he said, adding that the people call for transparent elections based on a new census, revised constituencies, and accurate voter lists.

He stressed that without justice, peace cannot be maintained, and institutions should ensure that the promises made to the urban areas of Sindh are fulfilled. “MQM-P desires a non-partisan government for transparent elections, and no decision should be made without their consent; otherwise, it will be seen as an attack on their rights. The MQM-P is still waiting for their coalition partners to fulfill their commitments.”

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal said that MQM-P played a significant role in advancing the census dates.

He emphasised that rights cannot be provided if the population count is not accurate, adding that the MQM’s 40-year struggle has been to save millions of people through dialogue.