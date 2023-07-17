Pervaiz Elahi detained for 30 days under 3 MPO

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi leaving court after a court case hearing, at a district court in Lahore on Friday, June 2, 2023. — PPI

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued orders to detain former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi under 3 MPO for 30 days.

The Lahore deputy commissioner orders says Pervaiz Elahi would be kept in Lahore Camp Jail where he had already been confined. This decision has been taken after the recommendation made by Lahore district intelligence committee.

According to the documents obtained by this correspondent, the committee has reported that Elahi is PTI leading member and a flamboyant orator. He has the ability to incite people creating a law and order situation.

The Model Town SP and district intelligence committee has reported that Pervaiz Elahi is capable of creating mischief and disorder, and there is a real fear that his sympathisers are capable of harming lives and property. They have proposed to keep Elahi under custody for 30 days.

Two FIRs No 22/604and 22/1822 have been registered against him at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Station, while an FIR 23/1150 has been registered at Ghalib Market Police Station. According to investigations under these FIRs, it has been proved that Pervaiz Elahi and his companions are involved in arson, terrorism and putting resistance against law enforcement agencies.

The deputy commissioner orders says Elahi can contact the Punjab government against the decision.