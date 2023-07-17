Pakistan, Iran agree on common terror threat

Iranian Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri receiving Army chief General Syed Asim Munir. — ISPR

TEHRAN: Pakistan and Iran on Sunday expressed the resolve to eradicate terrorism in border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against terrorist networks, and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.



According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an understanding of this effect came at a meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Iran’s military leadership during his two-day successful visit to Iran.

During his visit, the COAS had detailed meetings with Iran’s military leadership, including Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

The military commanders of both sides agreed that terrorism is a common threat to the region in general and both countries in particular.

Both the sides vowed to eradicate the menace of terrorism in border areas through intelligence sharing and effective actions against the terrorist networks and explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in security domain.

COAS General Asim Munir also called on President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahain. During discussions, significance of Pakistan-Iran bilateral relations for regional peace and stability was highlighted.

The Army Chief was presented with the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of Iranian Armed Forces at the military headquarters on his arrival.

According to the Iranian media, in a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Iran’s president explained Tehran’s strategy of converting the security borders into safe and economic boundaries for the Pakistani side.

By announcing that the development of border markets and cooperation in the energy sector is one of the ways to realise this strategy, Raisi emphasised that more activity of both the countries can accelerate the realisation of the strategy.

The Iranian president added, “Accelerating the implementation of agreements between the two countries will improve economic and commercial cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and the political relations between the two neighbors.”

Raisi also pointed to the efforts of enemies to disrupt the relations of the countries of the region and emphasised strengthening bilateral and regional

cooperation and interactions by using existing opportunities and exchanging capacities.

General Asim Munir, also stated, “Good agreements have been

reached to increase security at the shared borders, and our efforts are focused on accelerating the ongoing actions to establish stable security.”