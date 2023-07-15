Mayor assures support to Paraplegic Centre

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali paid a visit to the Paraplegic Centre in Hayatabad here on Friday to inspect facilities being offered there.

The head of the institution, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas, along with his administration and patients, welcomed him while a wheelchair-bound minor girl presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

In his presentation to the mayor, Dr Ilyas revealed that the Paraplegic Centre, Peshawar was the largest comprehensive and unique physical and psychological rehabilitation facility in the country for people and children affected by Spinal Cord Injury, Polio, Spina Bifida, Clubfoot and Autism. He said the centre was providing the latest facilities and artificial aids to the patients absolutely free.

The mayor also made a detailed visit to the institution and mingled with the patients. He appreciated the performance of the institution and assured his cooperation to it.

He assured all kinds of cooperation with the patients benefiting from the institution including easy access to the homes of the patients in Peshawar, arranging wheelchair accessible buses for the patients and organising sports events for the disabled.

He also assured to provide support to the centre in providing equipment and food supplements as well as giving them the wheelchairs.