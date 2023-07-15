Kudos China

China stunned the world by brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran in March. Both countries were at loggerheads for years and the tensions were having a negative impact throughout the Muslim world. The pact could help bring about a paradigm shift across the region, including Pakistan, leading to greater economic cooperation and growth. Kudos to China for this enviable achievement.
Hopefully, this development will allow Pakistan to expand ties with Iran, particularly in the fields of investment, energy relations and border security. Initiatives like the Mand-Pishin Border Sustenance Marketplace now have a more conducive environment in which they can flourish. What we have to be careful of is that the powers opposed to the Saudi-Iran rapprochement are not able to sow new divisions in the region.
Aamir Ali
Shikarpur
