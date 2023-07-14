ITP enhances facilitation for driving license applicants

Islamabad: The Islamabad Traffic Police have taken steps to ensure increased convenience for individuals applying for a driving license, a police spokesman said.

He said that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer chaired a special meeting with the licensing department at traffic headquarters Faizabad to assess the measures implemented for enhancing citizen convenience. The main focus is on providing comprehensive facilities and equal treatment to all applicants.

During the meeting, the outstanding performance of the police officials was recognized and special instructions were issued to further enhance their services. With a commitment to providing professional expertise, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to prioritize the welfare of the public. The meeting, directed by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized the Islamabad Capital Police's reputation as a model force nationwide and to continue the hard work to uphold its image.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) emphasized the significance of maintaining a civilized demeanor while interacting with citizens and highlighted the importance of comprehensive facilities for obtaining driving licenses. The emphasis was on equal treatment and building confidence among applicants. Furthermore, the meeting discussed the implementation of a merit-based assessment system for driving tests.