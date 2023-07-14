Bilawal’s visit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent visit to Japan will go a long way in opening new avenues for better cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan and Japan established diplomatic ties in 1952, and since then the two sides have remained engaged in enhancing and diversifying cooperation in a variety of fields. During the foreign minister’s visit, the two sides agreed to conduct language skill tests for the Japanese language in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of skilled workers to Japan.
Under the PTI-led government, diplomatic contacts between the two countries seemed to have declined but the incumbent government appears to have broken the ice.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
Zhob
