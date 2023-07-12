Tariff relief

K-Electric ought to give more relief to those customers whose usage is less than 500 units per month. Furthermore, along with high tariffs, customers are increasingly burdened by fuel adjustment charges, which I believe ought to be withdrawn.

I request the energy authorities to reduce the power tariff for those with less than 500 units per month electricity usage and to set up a complaint centre for customers

of KE.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi