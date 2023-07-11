ATC rejects Shehryar Afridi’s bail plea in GHQ attack case

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Monday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi’s bail plea in the GHQ attack case.

While rejecting his plea the ATC judge Hamid Hussain extended Afridi’s judicial remand in GHQ attack case till July 24. The court also directed IO to submit a challan in the next hearing.

The former federal minister was taken into custody from Islamabad’s Sector F-8 under Section 3 of Maintenance of Public order (3MPO).