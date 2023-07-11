BBC meets police over presenter’s ‘explicit pictures’ claims

LONDON: BBC representatives met police in London on Monday over allegations that one of the broadcaster´s top presenters paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexual images.

The allegations against the unnamed presenter have made headlines across the British media, including on the BBC, since they were first published last Friday.

They are the latest revelations to rock the publicly funded broadcaster, which is regularly attacked by critics from all sides for political bias.

In 2011, its reputation took a battering after the death of children´s television presenter Jimmy Savile, who was unmasked as a serial paedophile.

A police investigation prompted by the scandal saw many household names arrested on suspicion of historic sex offences, including another presenter, Rolf Harris, who was later convicted.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives from its Specialist Crime Command met representatives from the BBC virtually on Monday morning.

“They are assessing the information discussed at the meeting and further enquiries are taking place to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence being committed,” it added.

“There is no investigation at this time,” a statement read. The BBC on Sunday said it had suspended the male presenter, without revealing his identity.