NGO’s team meets governor

LAHORE: A delegation from the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights, led by Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Noori, met with Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House here on Monday.The governor emphasised the importance of teamwork for success during the meeting. He acknowledged the valuable services provided by NGOs for the welfare of society.He praised the efforts of the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights in promoting human rights, interfaith harmony, justice, and sustainable peace in Pakistani society.

He highlighted the need for collaboration between the government and NGOs to drive improvement in various areas. Chairman Ijaz Noori of the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights said that the organisation acts as a voluntary coordinator between national and international human rights and social welfare organisations to support the well-being of humanity. He said its aim is to promote justice, peace, interfaith harmony, human rights, and interreligious dialogue. He also presented a shield on behalf of the organisation to the governor.