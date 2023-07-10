Given all the challenges that our agricultural sector is experiencing, there is a dire need to implement modern techniques in our farming system and utilize uncultivated land. The recent establishment of the Land Information and Management System – Centre of Excellence (LIMS – COE) will, hopefully, move us in this direction.

According to reports, this initiative will use new technologies and provide real-time data to farmers on “soil, crops, weather, water resource and pest monitoring”. This is clearly a bold initiative and hopefully it can help bring about the paradigm shift that our agricultural sector needs.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad