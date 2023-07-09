There is an alarming lack of clean water and running water in many areas of Karachi. This is linked to the depletion of fresh water in our country, which has led to non-availability of water in areas of cities like Karachi for several hours or even days. Purchasing bottled water is unaffordable for many and only adds to the financial burdens of people struggling with poverty and inflation. The government must take some meaningful steps to resolve this issue. Water is the one thing we cannot live without.

Sheikh Laiba Shahzad

Karachi