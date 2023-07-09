There is an alarming lack of clean water and running water in many areas of Karachi. This is linked to the depletion of fresh water in our country, which has led to non-availability of water in areas of cities like Karachi for several hours or even days. Purchasing bottled water is unaffordable for many and only adds to the financial burdens of people struggling with poverty and inflation. The government must take some meaningful steps to resolve this issue. Water is the one thing we cannot live without.
Sheikh Laiba Shahzad
Karachi
There are millions of child labourers in Pakistan who are forced to work for long hours in unsafe conditions and...
Many of our students lack safe and reliable means of transport, inhibiting their access to education. The public...
Climate change and national security are, contrary to what most people believe, inter-related problems. The more prone...
According to a United Nations Development Programme report, Pakistan generates over 3.3 million tons of plastic waste...
It is quite sad that our country has become among the most polluted in the world. The main environmental issues we are...
This letter refers to the news report ‘Sweden considering banning desecration of Holy Quran: justice minister’ ....