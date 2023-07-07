Non-bailable ECP warrant out for Fawad

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry arrives at IHC under police custody. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry in a contempt case.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, held contempt proceedings against the former federal information minister for using intemperate, unparliamentary language and passing contemptuous remarks against the Election Commission during a media talk on January 24.

An associate lawyer of Fawad appeared before the bench and requested the ECP to adjourn the hearing of the case.

The lawyer said that this case was already being heard in the Islamabad High Court, where the ECP lawyer was supposed to give his arguments today (Thursday) and the High Court would decide the case in a couple of days.

During the proceedings, an Islamabad police official told the bench that the policemen who went to execute the warrant at the house were told by Fawad’s brother Faisal Chaudhry that the former minister was not at home.

The bench inquired of the defendant’s lawyer whether Fawad would come to the ECP.

The bench noted that neither Fawad came to the ECP nor he submitted a petition seeking an exemption from appearing before the bench.

The forum rejected the lawyer’s plea and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Fawad Ch. After that, the commission adjourned the hearing till July 20.

